Council discussed the future of Paterson Barracks and the possibility of acquiring the property from the Department of Defence in its latest meeting.
The proposal passed unanimously and was put forward through a notice of motion submitted by Cr Tim Walker.
"This Notice of Motion involves everyone who lives in Launceston," Cr Walker said.
Acquiring the barracks would provide multiple opportunities for the community to use the property as a Civic Centre, as a place of history and for commercial purposes, Cr Walker said.
"This motion seeks a pathway forward that the City of Launceston could approach the Defence Force with the endorsement of our community to envisage such a use," Cr Walker said.
"It's the beginning of a process that would require our council, especially our CEO, to engage in a pre-feasibility study of what could be achieved there."
In 2017, it was announced that Paterson Barracks would close and new facilities for cadets would be built at the more extensive Youngtown Barracks.
Council's agenda report notes that since this announcement, there has been "active community interest" in the site.
The report also notes that the Launceston Historical Society, the Tasmanian Family History Society, the Friends of the Launceston Mechanics' Institute and the Royal Australian Artillery Association "have all expressed a keen desire to have a permanent presence at the site."
"There has also been concern that the community's ownership of such a significant part of Launceston's colonial history could be sold to private interests," the report says.
"The significance of this opportunity can't be understated," Cr Walker said. "The amount of public buildings that are no longer in public hands are quite significant around Launceston."
Cr Andrea Dawkins said the site was "strategically important" and a "rare opportunity."
"There is an opportunity now to lobby our federal MP to ensure that when those expressions of interest open for this site, that community activity is right at the top of that waited list of how the Defence Department will choose who the next owners, operators, custodians of this really important piece of real estate are," she said.
"If we lose it, we're not getting it back and we know that we've seen it happen with so many historic buildings. We don't want to lose this suite of buildings. We want to ensure that our community has a say in what happens in this site next."
Council's agenda report notes that its discussion with the Department of Defence has identified that the divestment of the site will occur in 2025-2026 at the earliest.
The notice of motion recommends that Council makes a final decision within 12 months to develop a business plan and a formal proposal to the Department of Defence seeking a concessional sale of the property.
Paterson Barracks is one of the oldest surviving buildings in Launceston and was built from 1826 to 1829 to provide food and clothing for convicts.
