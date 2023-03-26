It's disappointing that future generations will not know the safety of having Timothy David Paine keep wicket for their state or country.
Sure, he could not play forever but it was a feeling that I can't imagine many others replicating.
Paine retired last week after a 21-year career as a Tasmanian contracted player.
Over that time he played 35 Test matches, 35 One Day Internationals and 12 T20 internationals alongside 193 matches for Tasmania in all three formats and 38 for the Hobart Hurricanes.
In his 68 Test innings, he racked up 157 dismissals to put him sixth in Australia's all-time tally, sitting behind Adam Gilchrist, Ian Healy, Rod Marsh, Brad Haddin and Wally Grout.
I don't want to start anything controversial but Paine had the highest dismissal per innings tally of the six (and the next 20 below him).
He made wicket-keeping an art - something he effectively admitted in his book The Price Paid - a story of life, cricket and lessons learned.
"If I'm not feeling good or something is not right, I've got the checklist, which is basically just three things: body height (don't stand too high), seeing the ball into the gloves, and energy in my legs. If I'm out of whack, it is usually one of these things that needs to be adjusted," Paine wrote.
He goes on to explain how he struggled to feel the same way with his batting, comparing it to how several modern-day greats approach wielding the willow.
"It wasn't until I made it into the Test team the second time and I watched Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne that I started to understand they were the same with batting as I was with wicket-keeping.
"They know what they have to do and how to do it and they never doubt it. It might change from bowler to bowler but they have the courage to do it within their framework."
While many other passages of Paine's book, which is a cracking read by the way and is obvious that he actually wrote it unlike some other sporting autobiographies, made the headlines - this is one that stood out to the cricket nerd in me.
Reading someone talk about wicket-keeping, something that many people find incredibly challenging to do, in as simple terms as he does - it's no wonder that the former Aussie skipper has made it look as good as he has for a long time.
Paine wanted a quiet farewell into life after cricket and walking off Bellerive Oval after a semi-innocuous drawn Sheffield Shield game somewhat provided him with that.
However, you can't help but feel like he potentially deserved more.
Dragging Australian cricket off the canvas after sandpapergate couldn't have been easy but much like wicket-keeping, Paine made it look relatively calm.
This is a man that had only been called up to the side four months before he was captain and then eventually led Australia to retaining an away Ashes series, something that many of Australia's fabled greats have not done.
But, as quickly as a scandal got him in to the job, one got him out of it, with the details of his sexting incident being made public several years after they occurred.
There's several stories and theories around Cricket Australia's involvement in getting Paine out of the captaincy role but it's best to take the man himself's view.
"I'm upset and I'm angry ... I feel I've been let down by Cricket Australia," Paine wrote.
"I believed I had the support of my employer ... [but] I had to say the words they wouldn't say. I couldn't go on without their support."
Unfortunately parts of Paine's career end up being big 'what ifs'.
What if he wasn't injured in a charity cricket game? What if he took a job at Kookaburra in 2016? What if the scandal never came to light as originally intended?
But ultimately, as Cricket Tasmania said, Paine went out as " someone who many argue is still Australia's most talented wicket-keeper".
And that is how, when my kids ask "Dad, who is Tim Paine?", I will want to remember arguably Australia's best wicket-keeper of all time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.