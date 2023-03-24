Students picked up extra lessons out of the classroom as part of Ride2School Day.
The national day is to encourage pupils to choose an active way of getting to school.
Perth and Bracknell primary schools took up the challenge in the North.
Perth Primary School principal Abbi Dean said the initiative had presented a number of learning opportunities outside of the classroom for her students.
"Riding to school is a great way for our students to understand about road safety and pedestrian safety, be active and learn skills like balance and co-ordination, establish a sense of independence and freedom, increase their level of physical activity and provides a great start to their day as learners," Mrs Dean said.
"As part of our Move Well, Eat Well policy, we are always thinking about ways to encourage our school community to be healthy and active."
She said it had been a great day.
"We had over 100 students from prep to grade six ride their bikes or scooters to school," she said.
"Everyone was wearing their helmets and being safe around our school. We even saw lots of parents and carers joining in on the day."
Meanwhile, Bicycle Network chief executive Alison McCormack said the national Ride2School day was Australia's biggest celebration of active travel.
She said it was a day full of fun and colour where students, teachers and parents discovered the joy of riding and kick-starting healthy habits for the future.
More than 350,000 students nationwide participated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.