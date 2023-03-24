The first bar mitzvah in seven years at the Launceston synagogue will be a cause for celebration.
The synagogue is expected to be full for Sholom Gordon's bar mitzvah, with 120 people expected across a reception held on the weekend, and service on Monday.
His father, Rabbi Yochanan Gordon said the occassion was to mark the start of adulthood in Judaism.
"It's one of the life cycle events, when they are considered to be coming into adulthood," Rabbi Gordon said. "It's a big celebration."
The milestone into adulthood is 13 for boys, and 12 for girls in Judaism.
It's a big celebration.- Rabbi Yochanan Gordon
Rabbi Gordon said Sholom was exited to be holding it in Launceston, a town his son has lived in since he was one.
"It's special in Launceston because it doesn't happen every single day," he said.
"It's not often we get Launceston synagogue full but it will be with the numbers coming between the reception and service.
"It's quite a big event in the Jewish community."
In preparation for the ceremony, which includes reading from the Torah, Rabbi Gordon said his son had spent an hour each day over the past eight to nine months practicing.
He said keeping traditions alive such as bar mitzvah, was a reason Judaism had survived for more than three and a half thousand years.
Monday's service will be open to the public and starts at 7.30am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.