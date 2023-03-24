Tasmania's premier Lego exhibition event, Brixhibition, returns for its 10th anniversary in April, where Waverley Primary student Maggie will compete for the grand prize of a $300 Lego voucher.
Lego enthusiast and event organiser Ken Draeger said Brixhibition raised money for local charities and asked the public to donate Lego to Lego clubs in schools and community centres.
"This year, we had 48 entries across different schools, libraries and community centres in northern Tasmania," Mr Draeger said.
"Each of those judges their competition within their own school or library."
"From there, they produce their overall winner to represent their group or school."
Mr Draeger said those winners are invited to an exhibition, where each entry is judged.
"Whoever gets the most points wins the grand prize, a $300 Lego voucher."
He said supporting local charities was a big part of the program.
"We've noticed many schools and community centres don't have Lego clubs. Therefore they can't run the Lego competition.
"We're raising money now to buy lego and donate back to those clubs in schools and libraries."
He encouraged community members to donate any old Lego instead of throwing it out.
"We'll have donation bins at the Door of Hope from next week for the next three weeks until the exhibition," he said.
Year four student and winner of Waverly Primary School's competition, Maggie said her entry was inspired by her family's trip to the beach.
"I've always loved the beach and going on trips there every week or so," she said.
"It took about three weeks to make and add all the details."
She said she loved building with Lego and wanted to make a bigger version of her current entry in the future.
"I love building with Lego. I do it every day if I can unless I'm very busy."
Brixhibition takes place April 15 and 16 at Door of Hope Christian Church.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.