Greens and Labor call out Liberal government for lying about AFL team deal

By Isabel Bird
Updated March 24 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 1:49pm
Lies and 'awful truths' as inquiry intensifies stadium debate

An inquiry into the AFL licence and stadium affair is adding to the rampant debate across Tasmania after it was revealed the government seemingly accepted the condition for a stadium much earlier than it let on.

Isabel Bird

