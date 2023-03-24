Lies and 'awful truths' as inquiry intensifies stadium debate

An inquiry into the AFL licence and stadium affair is adding to the rampant debate across Tasmania after it was revealed the government seemingly accepted the condition for a stadium much earlier than it let on.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the state government lied when it gave an assurance that the stadium and the AFL licence were not contingent on the other.
Meanwhile, Labor said Friday's inquiry looking into the Macquarie Point AFL stadium has exposed the "awful truth" about the deal.
The Public Accounts Committee inquiry revealed that the state government appears to have informally accepted and acted upon the AFL's stadium prerequisite for securing an AFL team licence "some time" before November 2021.
State Growth secretary Kim Evans said throughout all negotiations with the AFL the possibility of a new stadium was always on the table, and through ongoing discussions with the AFL, "a number of preconditions for a license emerged".
Labor leader Rebecca White said the government needed to explain why it pretended the stadium was not part of a bid for the licence.
"Jeremy Rockliff is on the record multiple times saying the stadium wasn't part of the deal and Independent reviewer Colin Carter is also on the public record saying Tasmania's AFL bid should not be contingent on a stadium," she said.
"Tasmanians have been lied to by the government and the Premier about the stadium for too long. Tasmania deserves its own AFL and AFLW team but it shouldn't come with stadiums and strings attached."
Ms O'Connor said she was told by the government in May and again in April that "the stadium is not part of the bid".
"The new stadium was cooked up between Gill McLachlan and Peter Gutwein, then Jeremy Rockliff, in secret.
"The Premier also told Parliament last September the stadium was not part of the bid. Kim Evans said today it has been since the beginning. Who is telling the truth here? Kim Evans in sworn testimony to PAC, or Jeremy Rockliff to Parliament?"
State Development Minister Guy Barnett said the stadium project will be a game change for Tasmania that helps secure an AFL team.
"It will support broader urban renewal activities across greater Hobart, with a flow-on effect across the city and state, bringing more housing, jobs, investment confidence and attracting events, business and tourism. It will allow attract hotel developments and provide conferencing facilities that Tasmania currently lacks," Mr Barnett said.
"Our plan is accompanied by costings, a business case, a cost-benefit analysis, a market, an identified location and most importantly a team."
Getting an AFL team hinges on Tasmania getting $240m in Federal funding for its $715m development, with the state government pledging $375m towards the project, and the AFL committing $15m for the stadium build.
Among other things, the inquiry revealed that there is a predicted $50 million in aggregated accrued interest until completion.
It also revealed that there is no guarantee that Federal funding, if received, will be quarantined from Tasmania's GST arrangements.
In response to a question about GST in Friday's inquiry, State Development Minister Guy Barnett said negotiations with the Federal Government are still underway.
"The Premier is having ongoing discussions with the Prime Minister, and the Premier is fighting for Tasmania, he is like a dog with a bone. We want to make sure we get the best deal possible for Tasmanians," Mr Barnett said.
"We don't know what other conditions will be applied."
When asked who will be liable for any cost blowouts on the project State Growth deputy secretary Gary Swain said funding arrangements with the Federal Government could have an over and under agreement.
"We don't know whether the Commonwealth will go with that in this case. If you go under the project you keep any funds, if you go over that, you wear the risk of that," Mr Swain said.
