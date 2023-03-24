Five months have passed since Spotted Quoll Studio's factory warehouse was inundated by floodwaters but the small business has battled through "horrific" times to re-open it again.
More than 100 homes and businesses were impacted in the October 2022 floods which caused $1.5 million of infrastructure damage across the Launceston municipality.
The numbers tell one story.
It's the personal experiences of loss and recovery that provide a real picture of just how damaging the force of record rainfall can be.
While Spotted Tail Quoll has this week set up its new warehouse in Boland Street, Launceston, owner Tamika Bannister said there has been, and continues to be, a lot of sleepless nights.
"When you go through something that horrific, from a business point of view, you don't recover quickly and even though we have continued to trade - only just - it has been financially devastating," Ms Bannister said.
"We are trying to keep on and pick up the pieces."
Ms Bannister said they were unable to secure flood insurance, lost all of their stock, and battled through Christmas and summer.
Good fortune came to them with the offer to temporarily house their factory in a TAFE building but despite this, their position is not ideal as they head into the slow winter season.
"I am fearful. I don't usually live fearfully, but I am fearful at the moment of whether we can survive," she said.
But Ms Bannister said she held firm to a belief that anything is possible, and that you should never give up.
"There are days where I do honestly wonder what the solutions are but somehow or another we have always found solutions," she said.
"Passion and guts will get you a long way, and sometimes there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel, you just can't see it yet.
"The human spirit is a lot stronger than we realised...with the support of the community and support of people around you, you can get through it. Adversity makes us stronger and as a company we are proud that we pulled together and got through it."
The Spotted Quoll Studio sells sustainable and ethical clothes that are designed, produced and sold by a team of up to 20 staff, in bricks and mortar and online stores, that also sell ethical gifts and decor.
Ms Bannister, who grew up in Caveside, began selling her own clothes label in 2010 from the Design Tasmania building, had a pop-up shop in Launceston, and opened an online store.
She opened a store in Hobart six years ago, and opened a Launceston store in the Quadrant in November last year.
"We are the only brand in Tasmania doing what we do, so we are trailblazers," Ms Bannister said.
"But with that comes a lot of anxiety ...it is hard work but we love what we do and we think it is worth it. We employ 20 people in an industry that didn't exist before we started."
