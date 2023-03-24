The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Spotted Quoll Studio opens new factory warehouse after October floods

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 24 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 12:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spotted Quoll Studio lost factory warehouse to floods in October, opened a Launceston store in November, recently opened its new warehouse in Launceston and will soon launch its latest winter collection. Picture: Supplied

Five months have passed since Spotted Quoll Studio's factory warehouse was inundated by floodwaters but the small business has battled through "horrific" times to re-open it again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.