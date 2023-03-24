Council has unanimously voted to move Brisbane Street's iconic bronze thylacines to a safer, less hazard-prone location in the city.
The proposed relocation is to Civic Square.
The ten thylacines were commissioned in 2018 as part of the redevelopment of Brisbane Street Mall.
However, since their installation, there have been several instances of people tripping and falling over the sculptures, which are positioned in groups or individually.
Council's agenda report states that 70 per cent of the instances of people's trips and falls were related to the individual sculptures, which were removed.
However, as incidents continue with the statues, Council Officers have recommended that they be moved to a new location.
In addition to Civic Square, Council officers also considered Quadrant Mall, QVMAG (both Museum and Art Gallery), City Park, Royal Park and Princes Square.
Civic Square was proposed for the relocation as it met a range of criteria, including visibility, spaciousness, proximity to surveillance, and minimal relocation expenditure.
Council has produced artists' impressions of the proposed relocation and positioning of the thylacines in Civic Square.
The impressions show seven thylacines placed in raised garden beds or elevated areas and three in a grassy space.
The positioning still needs to be finalised and Council will work with the artist who created the sculptures on their final placement.
Council has proposed that two urban canopy planters replace the thylacines in Brisbane Street Mall as part of its Urban Greening Strategy.
It is expected that the canopies will be planted first in City of Launceston's nursery for six months and moved to the Mall once the plants are established.
Councillors also discussed the possibility of a new art installation in Brisbane Street Mall.
Cr Tim Walker proposed a "slightly impressive sculpture that you can't help but take notice of"
"I think it calls for a far bolder vision for our mall, one that doesn't compromise, one that does make a bold statement, that people brings people into the city, not just once, but continuously."
Cr Walker said that he would "reluctantly support" the motion to relocate the thylacine sculptures "knowing that we don't have anything to replace them in the mall."
The removal of thylacines is a "blank slate" Cr Walker said.
"Now is our opportunity to be be bold and do something that Launceston can justifiably be proud of and can talk about and share with the wider community."
Cr Gibson stressed that it was important to bring the relocation matter to a close and to consider the costs the involved.
"We should thank our staff for getting us to this point, whilst also being very mindful of the fact that we've spent a lot of money on the mall. This is additional funds being spent on retrofitting out something that could have gone better at the time," he said.
"Now we need to draw a close to items that are hanging over for years and years."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
