One would have a tough time trying to find two matches played over as many days with as much contrast as the ones played by the Cavaliers in the 2023 Tasmanian Netball League's opening weekend.
Having beaten a depleted Arrows team by a mammoth 102 goals to begin the season, the Cavs played a tightly contested match against Cripps Waratah the very next day which saw them lose by a singular goal.
Captain Shelby Miller reflected on the unusual start to her team's season.
"It was two very contrasting games," she said. "We were really proud of our efforts and the way we went about Saturday's game, we spoke about as a group that we thought we won professionally and in a respectful manner.
"And then in terms of Sunday's game, even though we did go down by one, which is always disappointing, we've come together and reflected as a group and we actually pulled out a lot of positives from the game.
"So all in all, we were still really happy with our first hit-out."
One focus of their weekend was to ensure every player saw plenty of time on the court, which Miller thought worked positively.
"Particularly at the start of the season, the focus should be building capacity throughout the team," she said.
"You never know what's going to happen throughout the year with injuries, ins and outs, so to be able to have everyone building capacity and actually contributing and doing some amazing things on court is great.
"There's no clear starting seven for us, we're lucky that it could be anyone on the day that's on the court and it doesn't make a huge difference."
Saturday sees them stay in the South, where they will visit the league's newest outfit - the South East Suns.
The Suns enter the clash winless, but Miller was more focused on which aspects of the game the Cavs need to improve on.
"Definitely maintaining the linkage through the court, particularly once we are under fatigue," she said.
"I think we've started really well both games, but in particular, we reflected on last week that once we fatigued, our first-ball efforts dropped off, as did our attacking linkage, particularly in our shooting.
"The match-fitness will come. You can train as much as you like, but it's very different when you go out there, you've got the intensity of the crowd, you've got so many different factors.
"So just getting some court time under our belt and then after a couple of weeks, you pick it up pretty quickly and find your stamina after that."
The Cavs play the Suns on Saturday at 1.30pm at the South East Sports Complex.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.