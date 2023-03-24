Launceston's Hayden Zasadny has experienced the dream first year as a WNBL assistant coach, helping Townsville Fire to the league title.
Townsville defeated the Southside Flyers 82-69 on Wednesday to secure the championship and extend their undefeated streak to a massive 16 games.
"It's a pretty surreal feeling really," Zasadny said.
"I just feel very privileged to be put in the position that I am and be a part of such a great team."
Also an assistant coach with the Launceston Tornadoes in the NBL1 South competition, the 22-year-old linked up with the Fire through a mutual connection.
Zasadny was full of praise for head coach Shannon Seebohm, who also began coaching at a young age due going into cardiac arrest while training.
"He's just a great guy and obviously a great coach and he's getting the recognition for that but he's been really good for me," he said.
"He just cares a lot, he cares a lot about the players, he cares a lot about the coaches and the people at the club.
"It's been great to just get a lot closer with him and I feel like it's a connection that's going to last a long time."
Despite coming home with a wet sail thanks to the undefeated streak, the former St Patrick's College student described the season's early-goings as "up and down".
The Fire started at 3-0 and then had injuries to some key players throughout the middle of the season before it all came together in Adelaide in January.
"We were on a road trip and we lost to Adelaide by 30 and then after that, we didn't lose again," he said.
"It was kind of up in the air with a few injuries and whatnot and I know we did end up winning 16 games in a row but it wasn't all smooth sailing for the most part."
The 13-point victory in game two of the finals was not the biggest result of the series. That belonged to the 94-63 win in game one.
Playing on their home court in Townsville, Zadasny said "you couldn't hear a thing in there".
"It was a sellout, I think there was about 3700 or a little bit closer to 4000, which is the biggest Fire crowd ever," he said.
"It's just great to see with Townsville obviously not being a massive major city, everyone getting around it.
"You see people in the street and they recognise the players and all the guys, so it's quite special in that way, that means a lot to the community.
"The crowd was crazy in there, it was definitely like having another player out there on the court with that crowd."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.