When Launceston was home to a super-sized Santa

There was much excitement in Launceston when Tasmania's first high-rise commercial building began construction in 1959.
Now owned by Myer, it was located at the corner of Brisbane and St John Streets.
The size of the development created national interest, given our small population. It spoke of confidence in the future.
However, it was Melbourne firms who exhibited that confidence in us. Hansen Yuncken built it for Cox Bros, who'd outgrown their old premises at 54 George St.
The story began with Melbourne's first department store, Foy and Gibson's, which opened in Collingwood in 1889.
They were instantly successful, and with superb management managed to not just keep afloat through the depression of the 1890s, but expand to Perth, then Brisbane and Adelaide after Federation.
Cox Brothers began in 1906 in Fitzroy. Though smaller than Foy's, they too found quick success, choosing to expand to Tasmania as well as mainland cities. In 1924 they opened small stores in Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, then Hobart in 1925.
Tasmania took to Cox Bros and the company quickly moved to larger premises in all centres.
While Foy's continued to grow, opening a huge store at the corner of Swanston and Bourke Streets in Melbourne in 1935, Cox Bros began to rival them.
WWII seemed to hit Foy's harder than their competitors, and in 1955 Cox Bros bought them out.
Cox Bros kept the flagship Melbourne store's name though, and in 1956 had a brilliant idea for promoting it.
They erected a four-storey high Father Christmas, standing beneath giant Olympic rings!
The Santa statue became an icon of the Melbourne retail scene. As the firm prospered, they decided to build a huge new department store in Launceston.
With the name Foy's meaning little to us, they continued to use their own name for the new development.
Construction required demolition of the grand old 1887 Victorian building we knew as Barclays. Though a pity to lose it, the new edifice replacing it really was impressive.
The grand store opened in late 1960, and as part of the launch for Christmas that year, Cox Bros decided to introduce their hugely popular giant Father Christmas to our shores.
They commissioned a second figure, slightly smaller than the original, (three storeys tall instead of four), with slightly modified smile. Some children had found the Melbourne version to be rather scary!
And so we acquired a feature of our CBD at Christmas that we all (of a certain age) remember fondly and vividly.
It heralded Christmas like nothing else could, and the beckoning finger on its left hand fascinated us in an age before automation.
Sadly it didn't last long. Cox Bros went into receivership in 1966 and Myer bought the Launceston premises.
They weren't interested in the dear old Father Christmas, and he was carted away to who knows what fate.
