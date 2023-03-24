A famous name has taken the reins at one of Launceston's longest-serving clothing stores.
Mandy Gutwein-Burke, wife of former Tasmanian premier Peter, has returned to the retail scene by succeeding two sets of long-term owners at Launceston Sport and Surf.
The St John Street store is just around the corner from the gift shop Ms Gutwein-Burke sold in mid-2021 in order to spend more time with family.
"When Peter was premier, I owned Inside Home and Gifts and really loved the interaction with customers and staff and the business grew substantially even during the COVID period," she said.
"However, we had a very full life, and we wanted to enjoy precious time with Millie and Finn, so I reluctantly sold the business.
"With Peter's new roles, we have more flexibility now, so I was able to pursue my love of retail again.
"Launceston Sport and Surf was always one of our favourite shops, so when the opportunity to purchase it arose, I grabbed it."
The business, which has been owned and operated by local families since the 1970s, officially changed hands in December after 20 years under Mark and Catherine Fox.
Ms Gutwein-Burke said she was thrilled to have kept long-term staff Steve Walker and Melissa Singline, who have clocked up a combined 53 years in the store, and revealed in-store upgrades were on the way.
"We're planning some renovations to ensure the store is not only seen as a retail outlet, but as a destination for our community," Ms Gutwein-Burke said.
"We're ready for a freshen-up of the shop, including accessible changerooms and we have nearly completed our new surf space upstairs.
"We hope to build on this strong foundation whilst strengthening what we offer ... including more diversity of shapes and sizes, from toddlers to grandparents."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
