The state government appears to have informally accepted the AFL's condition, that securing an AFL team licence would require a new stadium, "some time" before November 2021.
Key issue for the Public Accounts Committee investigating feasibility planning for the AFL stadium proposed for Macquarie Point, was when the state government accepted that a new stadium was a prerequisite to getting the 19th AFL licence, and at what stage community consultation took place.
Under witness questioning, it appeared that no formal written document on this matter would be produced to the Committee.
It was revealed, however, that there was a general acceptance from the state government that Tasmania would need to provide a stadium, and work on site feasibility began in 2021.
When asked whether any community consultation had taken place prior to that point, no answer was provided.
State Growth secretary Kim Evans said throughout all negotiations with the AFL the possibility of a new stadium was always on the table, and through ongoing discussions with the AFL, "a number of preconditions for a license emerged".
He said formal agreement on the matter was occurring now
"In our discussions...I think it is fair to say the AFL have said from day one that a new stadium, through discussions, through negotiations, is a prerequisite. They haven't changed the rules. They were their rules from day one," Mr Evans said.
"It is fair to say that the Taskforce in their discussions with the AFL initially pushed back on the need for a stadium as a prerequisite, but the AFL can determine that it is a prerequisite."
When asked at what point in time the state government accepted this pre-requisite, Mr Evans said he could not speak for the government, but provided information that they were engaged in feasibility work in 2021.
"We had reflected on the Taskforce report, and they go into some detail about a critical success factor for a new stadium. We had taken that advice and accepted that advice. We understand through discussion with the AFL that in order to get a license we would need to be able to develop a new stadium," Mr Evans said.
"It was some time before State of the State, and the then Premier asked us to do some detailed work around site selection."
This State of the State address occurred in November 2021, when former Premier Peter Gutwein said that Tasmania could achieve its own AFL team.
