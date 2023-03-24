With the weekend's Rally Launceston marking the first stage of the 2023 Australian Rally Championship, excitement is ramping up as drivers prepare to launch their campaign off to the best start possible.
While pre-season expectations have the Toyota GR Yaris' as the clear favourites it is difficult to know for sure until the rallying begins.
Each racing in a Subaru WRX STI, the mostly Tasmanian driver pairings of Bodie Reading and Mark Young as well as Eddie Maguire (a late inclusion) and Adam Kudra (Queenslander) will lead the charge for the host state.
Reading - who is from Hobart - said he feels as though there is an advantage to be gained for Tasmanian drivers.
"It does in some way, because we've run these roads plenty of times, especially over the last couple of years," he said.
"We have a rough idea of what to expect from them, we're going to have a rough knowledge of the roads and what they'll do."
Despite the confidence taken from his intimate knowledge of the stage, Reading was pragmatic about his chances.
"It's very difficult to keep up with [the Toyotas]. They're just such an awesome piece of machinery," he said.
"I'd love to have one but I just don't have the funding for that. But the old Subaru is pretty good too, especially in the state stuff.
"Coming to the Australian championship and matching up against these guys is pretty surreal."
Reading's WRX has gone through a significant makeover, meaning it comes into the 2023 season as a bit of an unknown.
"It seems to be responding nicely to pretty big changes over the summer and it's making the car a lot quicker," he said.
"It'll be interesting to see how the car holds up, because the car has been pretty reliable in the past."
As for the weekend, Reading can't wait for the Saturday stages.
"Probably looking forward to them the most because they're nice, flowing, open stages and that's probably more suited to my car, whereas a lot of the tight technical ones are better for the newer cars a lot more, because that's what they're built for," he said.
