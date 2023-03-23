West Tamar Councils' general manager Rolph Vos has resigned from his position ending 27 years of service to the council.
In a statement, West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said Mr Vos had resigned from his position.
"We wish Mr Vos every success for the future," Cr Holmdahl said.
Cr Holmdahl didn't address the reason for Mr Vos' resignation in the statement.
She said Mr Vos would oversee a three-month transition plan which is being implemented and supporting the regular operation of the council. At the same time, a recruitment process will get underway to find a replacement.
On Tuesday's monthly meeting, a notice of motion was brought forward regarding the general manager's contract during a closed section of the meeting.
Mr Vos has been in the general manager role since 2016. He started with the West Tamar Council in 1996 as a cadet building surveyor before spending eight years as the development services manager.
Molly Appleton
