Peter Siddle announces Tasmanian departure, Victorian return

After more than a month of speculation, Peter Siddle has announced he's returning to Victoria next season.
Having played the last three seasons with Tasmania, the 38-year-old took to Instagram on Friday morning to unveil the news.
"As the season comes to an end so does my time with @tasmaniantigers," Siddle posted.
"I've had a wonderful time over the past three years and can't thank them enough for the opportunity and support. It came at a tough time in my life but you all welcomed me and made me feel happy so thank you for that.
"My time down there will always hold a spot in my heart. Wish you all the best and see you boys soon. Now it's time to run it back with @vicstatecricket. Can't wait to come back home!"
During his time in Tasmania, Siddle played 20 Sheffield Shield matches, taking 61 wickets at an average of 25.57 with a best bowling of 5-40. He also played 10 one-day matches, taking 17 wickets.
His efforts last year saw him share the Ricky Ponting Medal for Tasmania's best player with Jordan Silk.
Siddle's move comes after Cricket Victoria's head of male cricket David Hussey confirmed interest last month.
"I've been in contact with Cricket Tasmania just to give them a courtesy, to say if it's okay with you I wouldn't mind speaking to Peter Siddle about the prospect of coming back to Victoria," Hussey said on SEN's Breakfast with Harf program.
