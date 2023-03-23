The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council explores recommendations to ease housing stress

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High population growth has put pressure on Launceston's rental market. Picture by Paul Scambler.

The City of Launceston council has unanimously voted to explore a set of recommendations that follow from its review of the impact of short-stay accommodation on the rental market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.