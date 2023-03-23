Council explores recommendations to ease housing stress

The City of Launceston council has unanimously voted to explore a set of recommendations that follow from its review of the impact of short-stay accommodation on the rental market.
The five recommendations include:
Cr Alan Harris said that one-third of the city's housing stock was in rent and turning only a few hundred properties from long-term to short-term rentals could reduce the vacancy rate from 2 per cent to under 1 per cent.
"Once you get under one percent, that's when it gets tough," he said.
"That's when rents start to rise, that's when you get queues of 30 or 40 turning up for every open house of a rental.
"Unfortunately, that is where we seem to have found ourselves."
Details of the council's review into short-stay accommodation were released earlier this month.
The council's report found high population growth and decreasing household size had put pressure on the rental market.
It also found that there wasn't a "compelling need to regulate the market" as short-term accommodation did not have a " significant impact on the Launceston rental market".
"We have found that the number of properties that have moved to the short term rental market is not as big as what people might think," Cr Harris said.
"However, a number of those of the long term rentals have been identified as moving to short term, which is of course a detriment to the long-term rental market."
Cr Harris also brought up the topic of differences between rates paid by residential and commercial B&Bs.
"If you operate a registered B&B where you provide a bed and breakfast, you pay a different business rate for that property," he said.
"However, if you have a short-term rental property on Airbnb, for example, you're paying a residential rate and that does not seem quite fair."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
