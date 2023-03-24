The East Coast Harvest Odyssey Festival returns next weekend, inviting people to 'tune out of normal life' and enjoy a weekend of music, craft, food and more.
ECHO first started in 2019 and, after a few hiccups following the COVID pandemic, returns to a new location in Swansea this year.
Festival organiser Ange Boxal said it would take place on the fringes of a beautiful 1820s barn property.
"It's about tuning out of normal life and tuning into the life of ECHO; we take you on a journey of discovery with fun and wonderful things."
"It's an 18-plus festival, kind of like an adult playground to immerse yourself in some of the experiences."
She said they discovered one of the oldest forges in Australia on the site last year and incorporated it into this year's event.
"It was used to make horseshoes in Tasmania," Ms Boxal said.
"We've got blacksmith Pete Matilla on board this year, who's going to be guiding people through making their keepsake, a metal feather."
Ecologist for Birdlife Tasmania, Dr Eric Woehler, will be a guest speaker as part of the Beaker Street Science Bar, where patrons can have a drink and ask scientists all their burning questions.
"We like to have fun, so we always have a drink in hand, but at the same time, we're always absorbing new information and getting our hands on and doing things," Ms Boxal said.
"You can use a microscope with a beer in hand and ask a scientist as many bonkers questions as you want."
A unique addition to ECHO is the 'Wreck of Utes,' a collection of old discarded utes found throughout the east coast which were repurposed as lighting sculptures designed by lighting designer, Jason James.
Ms Boxal said across Australia and especially Tasmania, there were swathes of discarded vehicles that take up space as wrecks.
"These vehicles are very much a part of the history and practicalities of farmlife in Tasmania," Ms Boxal said.
"We re-imagined them as lighting sculptures, and we even turned a few into a tape-deck bar.
"We've got cassettes but people can bring their own and you take your mates, your drink and have a little micro DJ party."
Perhaps the most pivotal part of the festival is the native bounty feast, which invites patrons to sit down together and enjoy a special meal.
The menu is a blend of local and indigenous produce from Hobart based cook and caterer Megan Quill.
"It's a big feast cooked on open fires so it's quite theatrical," Ms Boxal said.
Camping is also available, or a more indulgent 'glamping' option, plus chalets, hotel and backpacking options on hand for alternative accommodation.
A full rundown of the festival and tickets can be found on ECHO Festival's website.
"It's really about a festival of the senses," Ms Boxal said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
