Annual Tudor-Thurlow Cup contest to start NTJFA season

The NTJFA season will kick off with a bang on Friday night as a storied rivalry takes place at Youngtown.
South Launceston and Launceston's under-16 division one sides will do battle for the Tudor-Thurlow Cup as they have been since 2004, honouring two of Northern football's greatest families.
City-South's Ian Tudor and Launceston's Peter Thurlow established the NTJFA in 1974, noticing a void in Northern Tasmanian junior football.
"This is the premier competition and South Launceston and Launceston are always up there," NTJFA competition manager Trudy Rundle said.
"It's very competitive in these games and South Launceston have won at least the last three so Launceston will be out to get their share of the trophy engravement but they are always really good games."
The junior competition will have their first 'season kick-off' on Friday night with their patron Peter Gutwein delivering the game ball to the umpires at 5.45pm ahead of the match at 6pm.
It's the first time the competition has had a patron and they've also elected a new president, Amanda Jordan.
Rundle said there are 95 teams registered for 2023, one up from last year, with 13 clubs represented across 11 different age-groups.
"It's always difficult with junior footballers who don't register until the last minute but we're 300 short of our numbers last year and I expect we'll get that in the next week," she said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
