Ex-partner tells of man's baby plan

A Mowbray man came up with a plan for his female partner to have sex with his 13-year-old son so that they could have a baby with the same DNA, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
The ex-partner of a 49-year-old man wept as she gave evidence in the trial that the man had previously had a vasectomy and that they did not have enough money to undergo IVF treatment.
The man has pleaded not guilty to four counts of persistent sexual abuse of four children, including his two daughters and his son, and another girl living under his roof between 2013 and 2020.
He has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault of a different girl who lived in his house.
Crown prosecutor Linda Mason SC led evidence from the 36-year-old woman about her time living with the man and four children including her own daughter.
"Whose idea was it to have sex with [the boy]," Ms Mason asked.
"[the man]," she said.
"He said he loved me and wanted to have a baby with me and that he had told [the boy] that."
She said sexual intercourse happened in the boy's bedroom.
"Did [the boy] know [of the plan]," she asked.
"Yes," the woman said.
"What was his reaction?," Ms Mason asked.
"F--- off I don't want to," she said.
She said she was on her hands and knees on the bed and the boy was behind her.
She said the man was standing at the door and watching. Afterwards he told her he thought one of the kids had seen it.
She said that the instructed her to teach the 12-13 year-old son safe sex by putting a condom on him.
"He didn't want it to happen," she said.
"What did you do after you put the condom on him?," Ms Mason asked.
"I had sex with him," she said. The man stood at the door watching.
She said that on another occasion he told his son to climb on top of her and proceeded to put his penis inside her vagina.
"How was the act achieved?," Ms Mason asked.
"[the man] helped him, helped him move up and down and in an out," she replied.
The woman wept when describing an occasion when she was lying on the bed while the man had sex with his own daughter.
"What were you doing? Ms Mason asked.
"I was holding her hand," she said.
"Why?," she asked.
"Because she didn't want it to happen and I was saying that it would be okay and that it would be over soon," she said.
The woman gave evidence that the man would often say he liked her having sex with his children including using sex aids and lubrication.
The Crown says the man had a tendency for sexual interest in children between the ages of four and 14 years old who were related to him.
"He also had a tendency to act on that sexual interest in engaging with them in sexual activity in the presence of [his former partner] and the other children," she said.
Ms Mason said the jury was entitled to use that tendency to decide whether it made him more likely to have committed the criminal acts. The trial continues on Friday.
