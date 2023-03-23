The Examiner
Accused man's ex-partner tells of sexual behaviour within family

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:21pm, first published March 23 2023 - 4:33pm
Ex-partner tells of man's baby plan

A Mowbray man came up with a plan for his female partner to have sex with his 13-year-old son so that they could have a baby with the same DNA, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

