Super Sale Saturday, formerly Crazy Day, returns to the Launceston CBD this weekend with sales on offer from more than 90 different businesses.
Live entertainment in the Brisbane Street and Quadrant malls will also be available, from roaming fairy tale characters to face painting and circus workshops.
Petrarch's Bookshop bookseller Andy Durkin said the shopping frenzy was something they supported every year.
"Whether it hails or shines this Saturday, we'll be there," Ms Durkin said.
"We always have a market stall at the front - there's something there for everybody."
She said shoppers could expect some good deals on books.
"Some of our larger beautiful coffee table books are on clearance for specific prices, or if you're looking for some older fiction, some of those are available for a couple of dollars," Ms Durkin said.
"There are lots of cartons of books out the back that we've been sorting through for about a week or week-and-a-half now."
Ms Durkin said she enjoyed seeing the city busy.
"It's great to do something different occasionally to attract people here in a different way," she said.
"I love that market feel, that's what we're striving for on Super Sale Saturday."
Launceston Central City executive officer Amanda McEvoy said she expected thousands to flock to the city for the sale.
"Last year we had 60-per-cent more traffic than a normal Saturday and we're hoping to beat that this year," Ms McEvoy said.
"We're really pleased to say there's going to be over 90 businesses involved this year all with amazing offers.
"It'll be the best shopping day you've had for a long time."
Customers can win a $1000 shopping spree in the city, with any purchase over $20 securing an entry into the major competition on the day.
"On the hour every hour, you can have a go at throwing a bean bag on a target and if you get it, you can show your receipt and get a spot prize," Ms McEvoy said.
"It could be $200 or a pen and a balloon, but it's lots of fun."
The sale runs from 10am until 3pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues.
