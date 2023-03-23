The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Super Sale Saturday returns with bargains from more than 90 businesses

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Durkin of Petrach's and Amanda McEvoy, Executive Officer, Launceston Central City look through books at Petrach's.Picture by Paul Scambler

Super Sale Saturday, formerly Crazy Day, returns to the Launceston CBD this weekend with sales on offer from more than 90 different businesses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.