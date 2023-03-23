Tasmania could soon be the only state without a working container refund scheme, after a nearly 12-month delay in negotiations with potential contractors for the government's planned scheme, which was originally slated to start in 2022.
With Victoria's refund scheme now set to start up this year, industry sources said Tasmania's scheme was now "highly unlikely" to begin until the middle of next year.
With the scheme a key part of its goal of cleaning up the state's litter, the government in April 2022 published tenders for contractors needed to manage the program, including a deposit network operator and the scheme coordinator.
These tenders were meant to be awarded by May last year, but nearly a year on, and industry sources said the government is only now nearing an end of negotiations.
The sources cited the complexity of the scheme and constant staff turnover in the office managing the scheme at the Department of Natural Resources and Environment as among the reasons for the contract delay.
Once selected, it could take the operator another 12 to 18 months of work to launch the program, including designing and rolling out the network of deposit points, choosing the deposit technology and systems for collecting it.
A spokesperson for Department of Natural Resources and Environment said the program was due to begin in "late 2023".
"A competitive procurement process is under way to appoint the scheme coordinator, which will run the administration and finance, and network operator, which will manage the network of refund points across Tasmania," the spokesperson said.
"This procurement is complex and the department must ensure it is conducted in accordance with Tasmanian Government procurement and probity requirements," she said.
Details about the scheme, including the commencement date, will be announced once contractors have been selected, she said. There was no comment about the reason behind the delay.
Rumney MLC Sarah Lovell said Labor last year outlined a range of concerns about the designed of the scheme, but was ignored by the government.
She said "iconic businesses" like Boags were facing "significant and unnecessary costs" as a result of the scheme.
Drink containers are among the most commonly littered items in Tasmania, representing about 45 per cent of the state's litter by volume, according to figures from the Australian Beverages Council.
Tasmania's refund scheme, which was renamed Recycle Rewards last year, will cut litter and boost recycling by offering a refund of 10 cents per eligible container.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.