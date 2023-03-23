The Examiner
Refund scheme in delay

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 3:44pm
Drink containers make up nearly half of Tasmania's litter, according to a study. File photo

Tasmania could soon be the only state without a working container refund scheme, after a nearly 12-month delay in negotiations with potential contractors for the government's planned scheme, which was originally slated to start in 2022.

