Tasmanians will learn how the state government chose Macquarie Point as its preferred site for a $715m AFL stadium at an inquiry on Friday.
The Legislative Council's Public Accounts Committee will investigate the planning and processes behind the decision to locate the stadium at the 9.5 hectare waterfront site, and learn about the costings of the project.
It will first hear from State Development Minister Guy Barnett, who will be followed by several top ranking staff from the Department of State Growth.
This includes Tasmanian Institute of Sport director Adam Sproule, and Major Stadiums executive director Andrew Finch.
The inquiry concludes with RSL Tasmania chief executive John Hardy who wrote a strongly worded letter to Premier Jeremy Rockliff detailing vehement RSL opposition to a stadium near the commemorative cenotaph memorial.
The government's stadium has led to divisive debate across Tasmania.
More than 920 submissions were received for the inquiry, with most of these voicing opposition to the state government's plan.
One stated that the site deserves more than a football field, "something more aesthetic than what looks like a giant bed-pan, and more culturally diverse and rewarding than a gladiatorial arena".
Some asked why the Truth and Reconciliation Art Park project, driven by Mona, had been abandoned in favour of the stadium.
Others were concerned about the need for a new stadium when stadiums already existed in the North and the South.
Many were worried about future state debt, and many more believed the money could be better spent elsewhere, such as in the Tasmanian health system.
Some simply stated "I do not wish my government to spend $750,000 on a new stadium. I would much rather we build more public housing for those people without it".
