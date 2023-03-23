Both Tasmanian under-21 hockey sides have secured their first victories of the national championships in Sydney.
The men prevailed in a high-scoring encounter, while a Lauren Deldot goal was enough to get the win for the women.
Taking on the Australian Capital Territory on day two, the Tasmanians broke the deadlock in the final term to get the win.
Deldot, a Queenslander who is playing for Tasmania at the carnival, made a perfect tackle to regain the ball before racing down the field to score the game's only goal.
The 1-0 win follows a valiant 1-0 defeat at the hands of Victoria on Wednesday as Sally Howie scored in the 26th minute.
After a rest day on Saturday, the women play top side New South Wales State before progressing through to the quarter-finals where they will face a member of Pool B.
The Tasmanian men defeated Northern Territory 3-2 in their second match of the tournament, getting on the board early and holding off their opposition.
University's Michael McDevitt scored twice in the opening quarter, giving the Tasmanians the early ascendancy despite Zach Rakkas' 11th-minute goal.
Burnie Baptist's Lachie Murfet scored in the 35th minute to extend the gap before the eventual victors stayed in front despite NT winning the penalty corner and stroke count.
The Tigers' first match saw them go down to Victoria 3-0 as the victors scored in the last three quarters.
Two Northern Tasmanians - Lucy Cooper and Oliver Stebbings - feature in the state sides, with Madison Clark, Zayna Jackson, Murfet and Keenan Johnson all from the North-West.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
