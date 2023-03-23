Launceston Christian College has raised substantial amounts of money for the Leukaemia Foundation through various student fundraising streams.
Grade 6 student Zachary Lim has been growing his mullet since 2021 and today chopped and shaved off his locks to raise money for cancer research.
He has upped his goal of $2500 to $4000 and has currently raised $2843.
Zach's hair was shaved in front of his teachers and classmates at a whole school assembly.
Zach was greeted with cheers as his final locks tumbled to the floor.
Students attended school in casual clothes and raised $1074.70 in gold coin donations.
A separate fund-raiser led by Grade 12 student Jayden Filleul has raised $4100 to date.
Students were working together, but also had personal reasons for supporting the fundraising, Jayden said.
"My personal reasons is my mum went through a cancer journey about two years ago and she was one of the lucky survivors," he said.
"So, I'm hoping to raise money to support people that don't have access to treatment that my mum did."
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
