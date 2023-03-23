The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Christian School students fundraise for Leukaemia Foundation

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary Lim from Launceston Christian School has his hair shaved by his father Jason at a school assembly. Picture by Rod Thompson.

Launceston Christian College has raised substantial amounts of money for the Leukaemia Foundation through various student fundraising streams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.