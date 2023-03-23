Tasmania Zoo welcomed JohJoh, a 14 month old giraffe to the family on Tuesday following a 48 hour non-stop treck from Queensland.
He joined two half brothers, Hunter and Tallbert, who first arrived to the zoo in 2021, and were the first giraffes to touch Tasmanian soil.
Head keeper Riley Lowe said JohJoh was transported from Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland.
"He's had a bit of a travel, it took just under 48 hours of continuous travel to get him here," Mr Lowe said.
"Since he's arrived he's taken everything in stride."
Mr Lowe said as JohJoh matured, he had to be separated from his original herd with his mum and dad.
"He wouldn't be able to grow up in that herd because as he gets older he'd compete with his dad to breed with some of the girls," Mr Lowe said.
"As part of managing breeding programs across Australia, we're holding a 'bachelor herd' which means the other zoos will be able to breed and he won't cause problems."
He said JohJoh was the grandson of the world's tallest giraffe who stands at 5.9 metres tall.
"There's every chance he could reach close to that," Mr Lowe said.
Giraffe keeper Leisa Cornford helped raise JohJoh from birth and said she helped continue to feed him after his mother stopped.
"We took on that role ourselves which involved building a special creche so we could get up tall enough to hold the bottle high for him," Ms Cornford said.
"Quite a lot of regular feeds begin with midnight feeds, we had a large team working together to help get him through those early stages."
She said he's grown up slowly but surely.
"Within the first two couple of months, he was doing really well and thriving," Ms Cornford said.
"If they're being parent raised their mum will stop weaning them off around eight or nine months but Joh decided he was done around five."
"At one point he didn't want breakfast anymore and wanted to hang out with the grown-ups, and off he went.
Mr Lowe said while he's still a fresh addition, Joh Joh has fit right in with his new pals Tallbert and Hunter.
"Tallbert's normally a bit standoffish but came over to say hello, and Hunter was a bit pushy to start with, but it's just boys being boys I guess," Mr Lowe said.
"He's arrived just in time for the Easter weekend so make sure to come out to say hello."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
