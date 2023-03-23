The Examiner
Witness in trial tells of alleged sexual contact with father

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 1:07pm
Birthday was a special day, jury hears

A MAN aged in his 40s would not have sex with his daughter on her birthday because it was her special day, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

