Birthday was a special day, jury hears

A MAN aged in his 40s would not have sex with his daughter on her birthday because it was her special day, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
The girl was giving evidence in the trial of a man who has pleaded not guilty to four counts of persistent abuse of a child and two counts of indecent assault between 2013 and 2020.
The allegations involve five children over seven years.
The girl, who was about 11 at the time of her video-recorded police interview, said he would have intercourse with her on the floor or on his bed.
She alleged that her father would come into a room she shared with another girl and would have sex with the child who was on the bottom bunk or the floor.
She said she would hear the other girl screaming and telling him to get off her.
She said that sometimes they would take water bottles, blankets and clothing to "get away from Dad".
The girl said she had seen the naked man having sex with her older sister.
"I saw Dad right up against her on her bed ... she was on her phone watching Tiktoks," she said.
The girl said that her sister never spoke about the alleged incidents and nothing was ever said after her encounters with her father.
Detective Sarah Campbell asked if alleged sexual contact constantly happened at a particular address.
"When people were over, he wouldn't do it," she said.
"On our birthday, he wouldn't do it because that was our special day."
Defence counsel Fran McCracken asked the girl about different answers she gave in two interviews with police.
She said she was more comfortable talking to a female police officer.
Ms McCracken asked a series of questions seeking a true or false answer.
"If I said you and your father had sexual contact, is that true or false," Ms McCracken asked.
"True," the girl said.
"If I said you did not have sexual contact with your father, is that true or false," she asked.
"False," the girl answered.
The trial continues on Thursday afternoon.
