Trainer confident top pacer can overcame tough handicap in Easter Cup heat

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Victorian pacer Like A Wildfire has the class to overcome the back mark in his Easter Cup heat according to co-trainer Clayton Tonkin. Picture by Stacey Lear
Driver Allan McDonough will partner Like A Wildfire after having a suspension deferred.
Jockey Tommy Doyle has a good chance of winning on his only ride at Elwick on Sunday.

Co-trainer Clayton Tonkin is hoping Like A Wildfire's class will enable him to overcome a tough handicap in the opening heat of the Easter Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night.

