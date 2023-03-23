Co-trainer Clayton Tonkin is hoping Like A Wildfire's class will enable him to overcome a tough handicap in the opening heat of the Easter Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Like A Wildfire is the lone horse off 30m in a near-capacity field but Tonkin believes he is good enough to advance to another final.
"It's just that he is going to have a bit of traffic in front of him, that's all," the trainer said.
"It doesn't really worry me where he ends up in the run.
"He's the class horse of the field and can make his own luck if he needs to.
"He can do some work in his races and still finish off - he showed that last year when he ran second to (stablemate) Longfellow in the final."
Like A Wildfire started off 20m last year and worked to the death mid-race before going down by only a metre to Longfellow who started off the front.
Tonkin and co-trainer Emma Stewart have been happy with Like A Wildfire's progress since then.
"He's won five races and they've been the right races," Tonkin said.
The eight-year-old hasn't started since the most recent of those wins, in the $60,000 Horsham Cup on February 26, when he stormed home from last.
The Stewart-Tonkin stable is coming off four wins in Hobart last weekend including the Tasmania Cup with Wheres The Gold who is earmarked for a return to the state next week.
"We took him home after the Hobart race but he will come back (for the second Easter Cup heat)," Tonkin said.
"The Raconteur won't because he's going for a bit of a break.
"Wheres The Gold will probably come over on the Thursday night.
"At the moment, his rating is well below Like A Wildfire's but I think he's got the potential to be just as good.
"And he has a great asset in that he goes away very quickly."
Victorian reinsman Allan McDonough has been given a stay of proceedings on a short suspension to allow him to drive Like A Wildfire on Sunday night.
Stewards suspended McDonough for three meetings in Hobart last Saturday night over his drive on Bonnie Belle when he breached the rules by forcing another runner wider than necessary entering the first turn.
McDonough, who pleaded not guilty, successfully applied to stewards to stay the imposition of his penalty until after he completes this week's driving engagements.
He has several key drives at Mowbray.
Like A Wildfire is likely to start favourite in his Easter Cup heat and another Stewart-trained runner, Larvotto Beach, is at the head of the market on the Rating 55-59 Pace.
McDonough will also drive a mare he trains himself, Dream Maze, in the second heat of the Allen Williams Memorial and, although having her first start, she is also favourite in the harness.org predicted markets.
Devonport-based jockey Tommy Doyle will make the long trip to Hobart on Sunday for just one ride but is hopeful he will return home a winner.
Doyle will be on Squazeemoto for Sheffield trainer Rowan Hamer in the Maiden Plate over 1100m.
He has ridden the former Victorian gelding in all five of his Tasmanian runs including a last-start second to Enchanted Spy over 1120m at Mowbray.
"If he performs up to his last start he should run a good race," Doyle said.
"The only unknown is the different track - he hasn't been to Elwick before.
"He's led at every start here and from barrier 6 he should be up there again."
Squazeemoto had two starts on King Island in the 2021-22 season before making his debut for the Hamer stable late last year.
Doyle is planning a move to Victoria but hasn't yet put a date on his departure.
"I am going and it is getting closer," he said.
The jockey had two rides at the last Mowbray night meeting for a win on Coup De Spry and a fourth on Creative Hero in the St Leger.
Hamer will also saddle up the in-form Ring Of Honour in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1430m) and smart filly Quicken Up in the Benchmark 62 Handicap (1000m).
Quicken Up won her first two starts after arriving from Queensland and was considered worthy of a start in the 3YO Cup where she ran ninth to Bello Beau.
She will find her first-up assignment considerably easier and has a good record while fresh.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
