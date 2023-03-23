Marakoopa Cave at Mole Creek has become the latest flood-damaged Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services site to reopen.
The cave wasn't spared during October's exceptionally heavy rainfall over a 36-hour period, which resulted in large-scale damage to a number of parks areas.
Parks and Wildlife Services said large volumes of rocks, water and sediment deposited into Marakoopa Cave at the time of the weather event.
"Since then, PWS staff and specialist contractors have worked tirelessly to repair the damage and we are pleased to share the cave is ready to welcome visitors back," the spokesperson said.
Entrance to the caves is by tour only.
Visitors are recommended to make bookings, which can be made 14 days in advance. Further booking information can be found online.
