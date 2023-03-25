Divided politicians not serving Tasmania's best interests

The few souls who represent the southernmost outpost of federal parliament ought to pool their resources regardless of their political affiliation.
There's a heap of stuff they could achieve if they united in a bipartisan effort to further Tasmania's best interests.
It would make international news because usually politicians across the globe won't work together unless through some cataclysmic event.
Tasmania has 17 federal politicians out of 227 in the Senate and House of Representatives.
Not much is it? Out of those 17, those who I consider effective and worthy of voting for are Bridget Archer, Wendy Askew and Jonno Duniam (Liberal), Julie Collins, Helen Polley and Brian Mitchell (Labor), Jacqui Lambie and Andrew Wilkie (Independent) and Nick McKim (Green).
The rest, well they may have achieved things I'm not aware of, but some of them I would quietly place in the drone category, in that they do what they're told, shut up and enjoy the perks.
Instead, they could form temporary alliances to tackle projects such as winning more Defence procurement contracts or arranging a special Tasmania package, which federal leaders sponsored years ago.
Okay, so each party likes to get the kudos for their own initiatives or pork barreling but I submit the electorate would respond enthusiastically if they saw their representatives reach out across the aisle to do things jointly for the common good.
Why wouldn't we want our federal politicians to work together?
We have 17 and not all of them firing on all four cylinders, while NSW has 59, Victoria has 51 and Queensland 42.
We are massively outgunned as the nation's smallest state, the so-called runt of the litter.
The 12 senators allocated to each state is supposed to balance this out but politics now so dominates the Senate we end up suffering anyway.
The only way to fight this imbalance is to pool our resources.
It might be a bid for more defence spending in Tasmania, greater Bass Strait freight and passenger assistance or a better GST deal.
As if the federal parties are going to punish Tasmania MPs who work with colleagues from across the aisle for worthy causes.
I've heard rumours that backroom factional grubs in the Liberal Party are going to shaft Bridget Archer for parading her independence.
Not only would I join street protests against this outrage I would find out whom the faceless backroom assassins are and expose and condemn them.
So yes, I suppose there is a consequence for reaching out beyond your party's policies, but if enough of our federal MPs busted out of the political party straight jacket to join forces in lobbying for a particular project the federal party hierarchies could hardly sack all of them.
I made a list of the projects our federal members could unite to manage and promote in Canberra.
They include: Defence spending and the GST as mentioned, greater capital assistance for the new Spirits ferries, relocating more federal functions to Tasmania such as various agencies and some departments.
Modern technology doesn't require public servants to be in Canberra all the time.
What about making Tasmania the preferred supplier for military ration packs and military clothing; a specific immigration policy to relocate more refugees and immigrants to Tasmania, given that the majority now seem to always end up in Melbourne and Sydney.
What about a unity ticket on a compromise proposal for a stadium and an AFL team so that the federal government is more confident in its decision to contribute $240 million?
Also, it would be easy for our federal politicians to unite over a bid to increase funding for our iconic world heritage areas, and boost the wilderness firefighting budget.
To partake in these bipartisan ventures our federal politicians ought to realise that the very fact they are working together would ensure they are re-elected because they would become immune from any challenge.
I would definitely support these people over any challenger irrespective of their beliefs and policies, which I may disagree with.
I would vote for them because in my eyes they had become real-deal representatives.
During my time as a staffer in Canberra we would approach politicians from other parties to join us in some project and they would react enthusiastically.
Then about an hour later they would phone back and say it's not possible.
You knew they had sought permission and it was refused, but again I say if enough of them banded together to work on say, a politically neutral project, they would be untouchable through safety in numbers and I could guarantee voters would adore them.
I know this would be a winner because like most punters I wince and groan at the spectacle of seeing politicians bickering for some cheap shot along party lines.
It's why independent politicians have become so popular, because voters are absolutely sick of the major party political grandstanding and the abuse they hurl at each other.
