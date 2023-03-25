The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Divided politicians not serving Tasmania's best interests

By Barry Prismall
March 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tassie's federal MPs should be singing from the same songsheet on the state's behalf and never mind the parties. Photo Shutterstock

The few souls who represent the southernmost outpost of federal parliament ought to pool their resources regardless of their political affiliation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.