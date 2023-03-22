Travel vaccines will now be available at pharmacies after the state government expanded the list of vaccines able to be administered by pharmacists.
Meanwhile, up to 300 people a day are utilising the state government's continued dispensing initiative which allows pharmacists to supply a month of medicines after a prescription has run out.
The expanded list of selected vaccines that can now be administered by pharmacists includes those not currently covered under the National Immunisation Program such as travel and shingle vaccines, but still excludes vaccines for tuberculosis, yellow fever, Q fever and mpox.
The selected vaccines must still be prescribed by a GP.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said previous guidelines stipulated that people visit their doctor for a prescription, collect the vaccine from the pharmacist, and then return to the doctors to have it administered.
He said it would reduce pressure on medical clinics and also save time for patients.
"We know every minute counts for our health workers," Mr Rockliff said.
"We continue to progress new and innovative ways to make health more accessible and affordable for all Tasmanians and this is yet another example of that," he said.
"We know how valuable the role of our skilled pharmacists is within our health system, and we will continue to work with them as we identify what other services they can safely provide to the community."
