The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Less time at GP and more time at the chemists with increased vaccine availability

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cutting time at the doctor: Travel and shingle vaccines on expanded list of vaccines able to be administered by pharmacists

Travel vaccines will now be available at pharmacies after the state government expanded the list of vaccines able to be administered by pharmacists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.