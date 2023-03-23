The school run will look a little different for many students at Perth Primary School on Friday.
They are being encouraged to travel to school on their bike, scooter or to walk for Ride2School Day.
The initiative is nationwide to encourage pupils to choose an active way of getting to school. Bracknell Primary School will also be participating in the day.
Perth Primary School principal Abbi Dean said the program was part of the school's Move Well, Eat Well accreditation.
"We are looking at ways to encourage our families to be active and healthy," Mrs Dean said.
"Walking, scooting or riding to school is a great way to start the day and get ready for learning.
"We hope to see lots of families taking up the opportunity."
She said a number of students already biked, scootered or walked to school regularly.
Meanwhile, Bicycle Network chief executive Alison McCormack said riding to school could help students perform better in the classroom.
"Students who actively travel to school are more awake and alert," Ms McCormack said.
"Their concentration levels and understanding of content improves."
The network hopes that participation numbers this year will surpass 400,000.
"National Ride2School Day is a great introduction to the wider program and can be the catalyst to creating a school of healthy, self-confident, active students," she said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
