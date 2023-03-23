'Is that a cockroach on your blouse?' State pollies reined in for offensive remark

A bug blouse worn by a Tasmanian Liberal MP has led to a verbal stoush in Parliament this morning with the House of Assembly Speaker forced to rein in offensive and personal attacks.
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilive was responding to a question when Greens leader Cassy O'Connor quipped 'Are they cockroaches on your blouse?"
Education Minister Roger Jaensch later got to his feet and asked the Speaker to make a ruling.
He said Greens leader Cassy O'Connor made reference to the clothes that Ms Ogilivie was wearing, and also repeatedly referred to Ms Ogilvie's daughter and her religion.
"So Mr Speaker, there is a pattern of behaviour here," Mr Jaensch said.
"If it came from me or anybody else directed at a woman in this chamber..."
Energy Minister Guy Barnett also rose to his feet and called for a point of order.
"I'm making a point of order with respect to the interjection on the Minister of Racing when she said "are they cockroaches on your blouse?" And she said that in a condescending and offensive manner."
House of Assembly Speaker Mark Shelton said everyone should respect each other.
"This is our workplace and we should be respecting each other as individuals...everybody should have a right to their own opinion but ask to keep the personal conversation or criticisms out of this Parliament and out of this chamber."
Ms O'Connor said the Greens were abused and vilified in Parliament on a daily basis.
"I hope that government members recognise that this applies to them as well."
She withdrew the comment.
