The Examiner

The Examiner apologises for publishing a false letter

Updated March 23 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We got it wrong and we're sorry

On March 7, 2023 The Examiner published a letter that caused stress to Tasmania's transgender and gender-diverse communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.