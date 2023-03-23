We got it wrong and we're sorry

On March 7, 2023 The Examiner published a letter that caused stress to Tasmania's transgender and gender-diverse communities.
The letter was published without any verification of the assertions it presented as facts. It also carried a headline that was hurtful and incorrect.
A note published on March 8, 2023 explaining why the letter had been retracted also fell short of the standards that we should meet as one of Tasmania's leading newspapers.
It offered an excuse when it should have offered an apology.
The Examiner accepts that it should not have appeared. We acknowledge that its publication and comments in other forums that followed, caused hurt to members of our community who may already face the cruelty of vilification and harassment in their daily lives.
The Examiner therefore apologised unreservedly to the transgender and gender-diverse communities for the error.
We let you down and we are sorry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.