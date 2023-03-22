The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Seahorse world in Beauty Point celebrates 25 year anniversary

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
March 23 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seahorse World owner Craig Hawkins. Picture by Phillip Biggs

From humble beginnings as a seahorse research facility, Seahorse World has become a beloved tourist attraction and influential player in the marine ornamental market over the past 25 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.