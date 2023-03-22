From humble beginnings as a seahorse research facility, Seahorse World has become a beloved tourist attraction and influential player in the marine ornamental market over the past 25 years.
Seahorse world began as a research project for the University of Tasmania in the 1990s, where they studied the life cycle of the Pot Bellied Seahorse.
From there, a commercial breeding project, Seahorse Australia, began in 1998 and quickly attracted visitors.
Owner and Managing Director Craig Hawkins said visiting was a unique experience.
"How many seahorse farms do you go to in your life?" Mr Hawkins said.
"We're one of the only ones in the world."
"Seahorses themselves are beautiful animals. You don't get to see them in the numbers we hold them in."
He said while they're 'fairly hardy' creatures, increased coastal development and unregulated wild harvesting posed a threat to seahorses.
"Chinese eat them as part of traditional Chinese medicine, which has been a bit of a threat in some parts of the world.
"It's part of the reason why the farm began."
Seahorse Australia was initially created to farm seahorses for the Chinese traditional medicine market and reduce pressure on Seahorses from being overfished.
But the cost of producing enough seahorses at market price became too high to attract buyers who found cheaper options from unregulated wild harvesting.
Mr Hawkins said said the business originally had no intention to be a tourism venture.
"People started knocking on the door at the farm in the early days long before there was any consideration of doing any tourism."
"Now we export them all around the world to China, Europe, Japan and elsewhere for the ornamental market."
Mr Hawkins encouraged everyone to come and explore Seahorse world.
"Come if you're an animal lover or if you're just a lifelong learner."
