Tasmania's homelessness crisis grows

Tasmanian rates of homelessness are increasing, with more people couch surfing, staying with friends or bunking down in unsuitable shelters than any other state.
Latest ABS homelessness statistics show that the rate of homelessness between 2016 and 2021 increased in Tasmania, Victoria, Western Australia and South Australia.
The state had the highest number of people staying temporarily with other households, and the second highest sleeping rough when compared to all other states and territories.
The rates included children, with more than 560 Tasmanian kids included in the data.
Labor housing spokesperson Ella Haddad said state data shows 4,500 families stuck on social and government housing waiting lists.
She said after nearly a decade in power, the Liberals were failing on housing.
"This is simply deplorable and a sign of a decade of Liberal neglect at both the state and federal levels. The government has promised big on housing, saying it would deliver 10,000 homes in ten years, but like with all their other promises, the Liberals consistently under-deliver," Ms Haddad said.
"They have fallen drastically short of their own target, each and every month since they made that commitment, building only 10 homes in January 2023, and 17 in December 2022."
She said Labor would prioritise housing by conducting urgent repairs on social housing to get more families into homes, and bring in regulation of the short stay accommodation market.
The Report on Government Services 2021-22 shows households are receiving more assistance through social housing and the state's specialist homelessness services are helping more Tasmanians in need.
The government is committed to its social and affordable homes plan of 10,000 dwellings by 2032.
It invested more than $36 million on homeless services, including funding for 17 specialist homelessness services, crisis shelters and supported accommodation.
Up to $6.9 million has been invested for Safe Spaces and connected support services.
