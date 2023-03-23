Launceston Rabbi Yochanan Gordon knows too well the hatred associated with the swastika and Nazi salute.
He said the way the symbols made him feel left him speechless.
"What happened to my ancestors, and those in my community, what they went through - there are no words when I see this hatred in public," Rabbi Gordon said.
Discussion on the highly offensive symbol was reignited after Attorney-General Elise Archer promised to prohibit the display of Nazi symbols and salutes on Tuesday.
The Victorian government is also pushing to ban the Nazi salute following an anti-transgender rights rally in Melbourne where about 30 men performed the salute on the steps of Parliament.
While declining to engage in the politics behind prohibiting the symbols, Rabbi Gordon said its ban would probably be a good thing, but questioned how it would be enforced.
He said the swastika was a symbol for what the Nazis did to a modern Western society.
"They went and took a country, and in a short time, turned them into mass murderers," he said.
"That is what the symbol is saying; that they can take the Western country we live in and turn it into a group of murders based on race, and discriminating against other minorities."
On Saturday's protest and use of the salute in Melbourne, Rabbi Gordon said he didn't understand how one issue had to do with the other.
"I don't think we were part of either protests," he said.
"It was simple hatred.
"They were trying to get sympathy and it was for attention, hi-jacking another protest."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
