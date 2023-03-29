Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
Launceston is rightly famous for its Georgian architecture, and if you've been looking for a chance to own a piece of this history for yourself, look no further than this stunning home.
Built in 1828 - and one of the very first houses in Launceston - 2 George St is one of the city's finest examples of Georgian architecture.
This magnificent three-storey home has been maintained in all its historic grandeur, freshly painted, with an updated marble kitchen, laundry and bathrooms all of which are contemporary yet sympathetic to the period.
Designed and built by the defining architect of Tasmania, John Lee Archer, this home was built as a grand home for the city's Commandant and enjoys a prime CBD position, while remaining supremely serene and whisper quiet.
Harrison Agents' Jo Oliver says it's this mix of character, history and tasteful renovation that makes this home so special.
"This is a home that has been so tastefully renovated that you can just move in and enjoy," Jo said.
With exterior walls four bricks' deep, this handsome city residence is warm in winter and cool in summer, and includes underfloor heating in kitchen, laundry and first floor bathroom, wood-fire in the living room, electric fireplace in the dining room and fans and heaters in each bedroom and master bathroom.
With a three storey staircase as its centrepiece, the house features ample landings, the original floorboards and twin Juliet balconies looking into the courtyard and across neighbouring sawtooth roofs to the city and nearby Tamar River.
This is a lovely home to live in, with a very flexible layout that can be configured in many different ways to suit the new owner's needs, including the option to accommodate an extensive home office.
There is a spacious attic, and storage area in the original guardhouse in the Mews courtyard.
The home comes with secure garaging for two cars right by the back door, a feature Jo says adds to its convenience.
"Having secure car spaces adds to its practicality and convenience, and it's so close to everything in the city," she said.
In fact, it's only a couple of minutes walk to the Harvest farmer's market, cafes and restaurants and the UTAS city campus, further cementing that this downtown CBD heritage residence is inner city living at its finest.
