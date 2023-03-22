The Examiner
Self Help Workplace celebrates 60-year milestone

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
March 22 2023
Roger Walker, Dale Kean, Monica Barrett and Andrew Davis at the Self Help Workplace 60 year anniversary party. Picture by Rod Thompson

Disability work provider Self Help Workplace celebrated its 60th anniversary on Wednesday and thanked the Launceston community for their support over the years.

