Disability work provider Self Help Workplace celebrated its 60th anniversary on Wednesday and thanked the Launceston community for their support over the years.
General manager Donna Bain said it was an extraordinary milestone.
"Most businesses don't survive this long," she said.
"Self Help Workplace has not only been here 60 years, but we've grown and thrived."
As manager for the past 14 years, Ms Bain said she witnessed first hand how it makes a difference in people's lives.
"It gets people out of the house and gets them connected to communities," she said.
"They make lifelong friends. We've had employees who've been over here for over 40 years.
"They learn skills, they gain confidence and they acquire some independent skills including money so they get to live the lives of their choosing"
She said Self Help Workplace was set up in 1962 by a group of parents who were concerned for their children with disability who were about to leave school and wouldn't be able to get jobs.
"They're inspired solution was to build a business that would employ them, and that's what we do," Ms Bain said.
"Everything we do is about creating opportunities to do great jobs, learn skills, enjoy friendships and all the other wonderful benefits that come from work and from being valued in the community."
In the future, she hopes to offer more people with a disability the opportunity to be employed.
"I think one of the reasons Self Help Workplace is still here and has grown stronger over the years is because we have diversified," Ms Bain said.
Self Help Workplace chairperson Nathan Calman said it was a fantastic success story.
"The people who work here are so incredibly proud of what they do when they're here," Mr Calman said.
"We want to further grow the range of activities that can be done, and that starts with understanding what people want to do or what brings them joy every day."
City of Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson said it was a great reflection of how the community has supported a local business over the years.
"It's a credit to our community, but it's also a credit to the volunteer boards over the years who have crafted this incredible, multidisciplinary service that supports people with disability in our community," Cr Gibson said.
"It's a business that's held in the hearts of Northern Tasmanians."
Ms Bain thanked the Launceston community for their support over the years.
"They are valued customers and suppliers we can't do without them," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.