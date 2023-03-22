What started off as a fundraising effort last year to send a single ShelterBox to Ukraine grew into something much more after students from Exeter High School raised $4000 for relief to Ukraine.
A peace pole was also unveiled at the school in partnership with Rotary Tasmania, which displayed the message 'May Peace Prevail on Earth' in different languages.
Year 10 student Ciara Williams said support poured in from the community following their initial push to raise $1000 for a ShelterBox, a long term emergency relief shelter.
"It's mind-blowing really, it started off as just a little project and it's grown to be something so much more," Ms Williams said.
Thanks to the extra funding, an additional ShelterBox and a generator will be sent to Ukraine.
"With the leftover money we have we're putting together school packs for kids who have lost school supplies," Ms Williams said.
Along with the educational supplies is an illustrated book made by year 10 student Bella Topperwien.
Ms Topperwien said she illustrated a story book based on conflict, a subject they were studying at the time.
"It's about a Ukrainian girl who finds a time machine and travels through different wars and sees how they're started and learns conflict is part of the human condition," Ms Topperwien said.
Exeter teacher Catherine Yole said she was very proud of her students.
"From just wanting to raise money for one ShelterBox to now being able to supply two plus a generator to a school is pretty phenomenal," she said.
"I'm very excited it's led to this."
Ms Yole said one of the goals for Rotary was to create a sister school relationship with a school in Ukraine.
"It's really grown immensely," she said.
"After learning about the peace pole, the students were really passionate about getting one right away and it really represents what we want to create as school.
"It was really driven by the kids."
District Governor for Rotary Tasmania Bob Calvert said the peace pole was a wonderful example of what can be achieved in a community.
"It really shows the linkages in the networks that Rotary and the education system have," Mr Calvert said.
He said there were over 200,000 peace poles in 200 different countries around the world.
"It's not just a symbol, it's something that can really bond and make people think about peace and everything else that goes on around the world," Mr Calvert said.
"It's an opportunity for schools to encourage students to better understand the whole intent of what a peace poles is about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.