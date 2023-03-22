The Examiner
Exeter High students send generator and shelter relief to Ukraine through fundraising efforts

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 22 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 2:35pm
Exeter High School students give an address next to the newly installed peace pole. Picture by Phillip Biggs

What started off as a fundraising effort last year to send a single ShelterBox to Ukraine grew into something much more after students from Exeter High School raised $4000 for relief to Ukraine.

