Record-breaking swims, impressive medal hauls and a host of personal best times were the hallmarks of the state long-course swimming championships in Hobart.
Two Northern swimmers - Sophie Hills and Isabella Muldoon - were among the record breakers.
South Esk's Sophie Hills set seven state records in the multiclass S9 category for girls aged 16: 50m butterfly (35.88 seconds), 200m freestyle (2:35.85), 50m freestyle (32.94), 100m freestyle (1:12.29), 100m breaststroke (1:38.21), 100m butterfly (1:22.50) and 50m breaststroke (45.45).
Muldoon, 15, who trains with Launceston Aquatic Club, set a new benchmark in the 50m long-course butterfly with her blistering gold medal time of 27.80 seconds. This was a record in three categories, two of them of almost 22 years standing: for Tasmanian girls (15 years), breaking Ella Chan's 2021 record of 28.29 seconds; all-comer 15 year olds, eclipsing Queenslander Marieke Guehrer's 2001 time (27.94); and Tasmanian open women. Nicole Hunter's time of 28.16 seconds had stood since December 2001. Muldoon won three other individual gold and two relay gold medals at the championship.
Other record breakers were Daniel Shilcock, 16, of HC Swim Club, who set new state records for his age group in 50m backstroke (26.93) and 100m backstroke (59.04); and Hobart Aquatic's Sahansa Undawatta, with benchmarks for girls aged 16 in the multiclass S13 category for 50m freestyle (33.67) and 50m backstroke (44.18).
Sophie Hills and fellow South Esk swimmer Abbie King, 14, both claimed seven individual gold medals.
King won the 200m and 400m individual medleys, 100m and 200m freestyle, and 100m and 200m backstroke for girls aged 14-15; and the open women's 50m freestyle.
Isabella Muldoon's four gold medals were from the girls' 14-15 100m fly and the open women's 50m fly, 50m back and 100m freestyle.
Fellow LAC swimmer Abigail Evans, 16, also won four individual gold medals (women 200m free; girls 16-18 100m free; women 100m back; girls 16-18 200m free).
Other state champions from the North of the state were: Ella Fischer, 16, South Esk (girls' 16-18 400m IM, women's 400m IM, girls 16-18 200m fly); John Skipper, 15, LAC (boys 14-15 100m free, boys 14-15 200m fly, boys 14-15 100m fly); Sophie Allison, 12, South Esk (girls' 12-13 400m IM; girls' 12-13 200m fly); Ava Blundstone, 13, South Esk (girls 13 yrs 200m back, girls 13 yrs 100m back); Zoe Casey, 16, South Esk (girls 16-18 100m back, girls 16-18 200m back); Jessica Homan, 17, LAC (girls 16-18 200m breast, girls 16-18 200m IM); Isabel Perry, 12, South Esk (girls 12 yrs 200m back, girls 12 yrs 100m back); Ryan Schieler, 15, LAC (boys 14-15 200m back, boys 14-15 100m back); Georgia Woods, 19, LAC (women 100m breast, women 200m breast); Taylor Brock, 15, LAC (girls 14-15 400m free); Samuel Fischer, 13, South Esk (boys' 12-13 400m IM); Steve Hanson, 13, LAC (boys 12-13 200m fly); Chloe Hassell, 11, South Esk (girls 8-11 100m back); Tilly Johnston, 13, South Esk (girls 12-13 200m breast); Jack McLean, 13, South Esk (boys 12-13 400m free); Sam Mulford, 16, LAC (men 200m IM); Blake Stretton, 17, South Esk (men 100m fly); Beth Tregenza, 11, Cradle Coast (girls 8-11 100m breast).
Launceston Aquatic and South Esk each won three gold medals in relays.
LAC's Jessica Homan, Georgia Woods, Isabella Muldoon and Taylor Brock won the women's 800m freestyle relay. Abigail Evans, Elouise Frerk, Brock, and Muldoon claimed the 400m freestyle relay. And Evans, Homan, Muldoon and Brock combined for the 400m medley relay.
South Esk's Sienna Nesbit, Isabelle Lim, Chloe Hassell and Mila Huegill won the girls' 8-11 200m freestyle and medley relays. South Esk's Oliver Green, Jack Gray, Jay Duncan-Rainbird and Zeke Richardson were first in the boys' 8-11 200m freestyle relay.
The state's swimmers are all set for regional long-course championships at both ends of the state, with the southern titles in Hobart on March 25 and the Northern titles at the Launceston Aquatic Centre on March 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.