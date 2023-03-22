Muldoon, 15, who trains with Launceston Aquatic Club, set a new benchmark in the 50m long-course butterfly with her blistering gold medal time of 27.80 seconds. This was a record in three categories, two of them of almost 22 years standing: for Tasmanian girls (15 years), breaking Ella Chan's 2021 record of 28.29 seconds; all-comer 15 year olds, eclipsing Queenslander Marieke Guehrer's 2001 time (27.94); and Tasmanian open women. Nicole Hunter's time of 28.16 seconds had stood since December 2001. Muldoon won three other individual gold and two relay gold medals at the championship.