The Australian Italian Club in Launceston will host an inaugural Italian-themed festival this weekend filled with Italian food, singing and a display of Italian vehicles.
While there are many Italian-themed community events in Hobart, this will be a first for Launceston.
"This is our inaugural one and we're hoping to make it an annual event. That's what we're trying to achieve," said Peter Stanley, one of the organisers.
He describes the event as "like Festivale, but Italian." There'll be a wandering minstrel playing the accordion, pinatas, and bocce games too.
While the Italian community here is not as large as Hobart, there's a "sizeable" Italian presence in Launceston, Mr Stanley said. The majority of Italians migrated to Australia post World War II and a lot of them were involved in hydro schemes, Mr Stanley said. "They were a very skilled migrant base that came out to Australia and they've got as proud a heritage as any nation."
"We want to make sure that we honour that and keep that Italian tradition alive and well."
Mr Stanley is especially keen to see Italian motor enthusiasts at the event.
"The one thing we are seeking is anyone out there that's got an Italian motorcar, an Italian motorbike or an Italian scooter. Don't hide it. Ride it."
"Bring it up and put it on a show and let everyone else appreciate what you've got. Of course, we'd love to have as many Italian cars, motorbikes and scooters there as possible."
Italia 23 will run from 11-4pm on Saturday, 25 March, at the Australian Italian Club on Westbury Road.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
