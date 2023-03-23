Newly purchased equipment will be used to notify whether a child may need to book an optometrist appointment.
Riverside Lions Club has raised more than $17,000 for two pieces of equipment that can run four tests to screen for visual impairments for children as young as six.
The club has their first camera and will be undertaking their first major screening at Lilydale District School next week.
Lions Eye Health program facilitator Rob Mantach said it was one of the most meaningful projects the club had done for a while.
"It's a service project, and hopefully we see the benefit of it," Mr Mantach said.
He said the plan was for Riverside and other Northern clubs to screen children in every school in the region.
"Eventually, if we screen a lot of kids in the previous year, we'll only have to screen the grade ones," he said.
One in five children have undetected vision problems. Mr Mantach said the equipment had a higher level of accuracy than similar tests conducted by school nurses.
He said early detection would have the ability to assist students in learning from an early age.
"Lots of eye problems are left undetected until later in life, this will provide better outcomes in their education, in the community and at school.
"Kids can now see the blackboard."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.