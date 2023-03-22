The Examiner
Better pay, better support and less admin in teachers' wage offer likely to pass

By Isabel Bird
March 22 2023
Teachers to vote on government's wage offer

Tasmanian teachers will vote on a wage offer from the state government that includes better pay, more-in class and professional support and improved support for more teachers.

