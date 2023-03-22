Rotary Tasmania is breaking the mold for its annual statewide get together to run an expo open to the public.
The Rotary Expo will take place at Hobart's Princess Wharf on Saturday, and will replace the yearly conference.
Rotary Tasmania district governor Bob Calvert said the decision was to do something "completely left field".
"We'll be showcasing to the public what Rotary clubs do, free of charge," Mr Calvert said.
"Clubs from all corners of the state will converge on Hobart."
In addition to the different Rotary clubs in Tasmania hosting booths at the expo, other groups involved will also be in attendance such as the Rotary Action Groups, Australian Rotary Health and youth programs.
He said it was an opportunity for clubs to mix with others across the state to be inspired by their projects.
If successful, Mr Calvert said they would investigate holding similar expos in other parts of the state, such as Launceston.
He said the gauge of success for the new idea would be from the public's reaction, and club engagement.
Mr Calvert said the expo wasn't a recruitment drive, however it was to increase awareness to the public of what they do, such as their major project for the year - gynecological cancer awareness.
The theme for the expo is imagine the possibilities.
"It's the first time anything like this has happened in Australia that we've known of, and is open to the public," he said.
There will also be a conference dinner for Rotarians in Hobart on the weekend.
The expo will run between 10am-3pm.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
