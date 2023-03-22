Tasnetworks discovered a financial irregularity in its books related to purchasing orders and the lack of invoices during the current financial year, but the issue has been rectified, Energy Minister Guy Barnett told Parliament on Wednesday.
Responding to a question raised by earlier by Labor MHA David O'Byrne, Mr Barnett said Tasnetworks "stands behind the integrity of its financial statements".
He said the state-owned power lines company hadn't been the subject of a surprise audit, as was suggested by Mr O'Byrne on Tuesday.
"An issue was identified during the current financial year regarding purchasing orders and the treatment of goods received and not invoiced. This issue was corrected in September 2022, as soon as the business became aware of the errors," Mr Barnett said.
"Further actions are currently in progress to prevent recurrence of this issue, including implementing improved controls and process improvements," he said.
The errors would have no impact on Tasmanian power prices, Mr Barnett said.
On Tuesday, Mr O'Byrne said "serious concerns" about TasNetworks' internal accounting processes had been raised last year, including inflation of business expenses that may have resulted in higher network charges and energy bills for Tasmanians.
Mr O'Byrne also said that the independent Tasmanian Audit Office paid a surprise visit to Tasnetworks after the allegations about the financial irregularities were raised, but that never happened, Mr Barnett said.
"[Tasnetworks] has not been subject to any surprise audits by the Tasmanian Audit Office - any such allegation is false."
The company is compliant with all financial reporting requirements, he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.