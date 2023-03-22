The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

A 49-year-old man allegedly abused five of his children over seven years

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 23 2023 - 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man offered children ice creams if they touched him

A MAN offered his children ice creams if they would play with his penis, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.