Man offered children ice creams if they touched him

A MAN offered his children ice creams if they would play with his penis, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
A now 16-year-old girl told a jury of two incidents when she was six to seven years old between 2012 and 2014, which comprise two counts of indecent assault to which her father has pleaded not guilty.
The man has also pleaded not guilty to four allegations of persistent sexual abuse of a child. Three of the allegations relate to his own children - a boy and two girls - and another pertains to a girl living in his home between 2013 and 2020. The girl living with them was interviewed by an interstate police officer after the man and his ex-partner were arrested in 2020.
The 16-year-old told the court her father asked the family, "Who wants to come for a car ride?" and she went with her younger sister.
"We were driving back and he said do you guys want an ice cream," she said.
"He told us what we had to do. It was we had to touch each other or touch him."
She said that he exposed himself to her and "we touched it".
"We poked it and stroked it like it was a cat," she said.
He said, "we will go and get some ice cream now."
She said the man told them not to tell their mother about it.
The girl said that a second incident happened with her then-14-year-old brother.
She said the man asked again on a drive if they would like an ice cream and that she either had to touch her brother or him.
The girl, who believed she was about to turn eight years old at the time, said she told her father she did not want to do it anymore.
He told her she would not get an ice cream. She said she got upset and wanted ice cream because it was a hot day.
The girl said she did the same thing as she had done on the previous occasion.
She said she was sitting in the back of the car when the boy touched the man.
"I heard (the man) open his pants," she said.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Fran McCracken, the girl denied that she was mistaken and that it was the accused's father who offered ice creams.
She said the accused asked her to put her tongue in his mouth when she kissed him goodnight.
A different daughter gave evidence that when the mother was out, he would come into her room and force her to have sex with him. She said she had seen him with her older sister having sex without clothes on.
The Examiner cannot name the accused under 194K of the Evidence Act because it would tend to lead to the identification of the victims of sexual assault.
In her opening of the case, deputy director of Public Prosecutions Linda Mason SC said the man tended to use his children to perform group sexual activities and was both a participant and voyeur.
