Last season's top staying filly chance to end lean run at Elwick

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Last season's top staying filly Miss Charlie Brown gets her chance to return to the winners' list at Elwick on Sunday.
Chelsea Baker finished top-five in two heats of the National Apprentice Series in SA on Wednesday.
Fast Minardi wins the third and fastest semi-final of the Breeders Classic at Mowbray on Monday night.

Last season's top staying filly Miss Charlie Brown hasn't quite lived up to expectations this preparation but gets her chance to break through for an overdue win at Elwick on Sunday.

