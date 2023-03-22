Last season's top staying filly Miss Charlie Brown hasn't quite lived up to expectations this preparation but gets her chance to break through for an overdue win at Elwick on Sunday.
The now four-year-old mare will drop in class on her past five starts to contest the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Her past two runs have been in the Launceston Cup, when fifth to Aurora's Symphony, and Tasmanian St Leger when third to Assaranca and Costero.
Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder said Miss Charlie Brown had been "really brave" in the Launceston Cup and he was hoping she would break through in last week's St Leger.
"I really want to see her win and get some good confidence which she can build off," Trinder said pre-race.
Miss Charlie Brown gave a good sight as usual but was found slightly wanting at the end of the 2400m.
After racing in second place and taking the lead at the 400m, she was over-run in the straight and was beaten 3-3/4 lengths.
Not only does she drop in class this week, she also drops back to 2100m which her three-year-old record suggests is her best distance.
She won the $100,000 Strutt Stakes over that trip beating Ashmania and Bundle Of Fun before Bundle Of Fun turned the tables on her in the Tasmanian Oaks also over 2100m.
In running second, Miss Charlie Brown finished in front of the James Cummings-trained odds-on favourite Honeycreeper who went on to win the group 3 Adrian Knox at Randwick.
After a spell, Miss Charlie Brown returned for a three-start winter campaign that included a respectable midfield finish in a $130,000 race at Caulfield.
Trinder's No. 1 stable rider Brendon McCoull hasn't been able to make the weight at the mare's past three starts but will be back in the saddle on Sunday when she will carry 59kg.
Thoroughbred stewards have fined a trainer and stablehand over an incident where a horse was struck with a piece of poly pipe at the Brighton training complex last September.
Trainer Sarah Cotton and stablehand Mel Cotton were both found guilty of improper conduct which was "detrimental to the interests of racing".
They were each fined $400 with the half the penalty suspended for two years on condition they do not re-offend.
The stewards' report on the incident states that Mel Cotton made contact to the rump of a horse with a poly pipe "on a number of occasions" while trying to entice it into the swimming pool.
They said vision of the incident showed that the contact was low impact.
Sarah Cotton was the trainer in charge of the horse at the time.
In assessing penalty, stewards said that they had taken into account the seriousness of the charges and the effect on the image of racing as well as the need for the penalty to serve as a general deterrent.
Stewards said both licensed persons had "clear records with respect to this or similar offending".
Tasmania's representative Chelsea Baker earned valuable points for the state with top-five finishes in both heats of the National Apprentice Series at Strathalbyn on Wednesday.
Baker finished second on Rubble in what was the seventh heat overall and fifth on Warrandyte Road in the eighth heat.
Tasmania is still in contention to win the series with two rounds to go.
Erica Byrne Burke will ride in the fourth round at Eagle Farm next week and Taylor Johnstone in the series finale at Sandown on April 19.
Loira greyhound trainer Paul Hili will have three runners in next Monday night's $18,000 Steve King Breeders Classic final at Mowbray.
Litter brothers Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey will join kennel-mate Nitro Disco is search of a $9860 winner's cheque.
Nitro Disco upset odds-on favourite Raider's Guide in the first semi final in 29.73.
Nitro Harvey went 29.94 to win the second semi as a hot favourite, running 29.44 and scoring by 6-1/2 lengths.
Fast Minardi then eclipsed both their times to win the third semi, also by 6-1/2 lengths, in 29.33.
Veteran Penguin trainer Butch Deverell took the fourth and final heat with Disco Dance who recorded 30.03.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
