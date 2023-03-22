Greater Northern Raiders players had a big impact at the Cricket Tasmania Premier League annual awards.
Four Raiders players and coach Darren Simmonds were named among the women's first grade team of the year.
Emma Manix-Geeves was named both captain and wicket-keeper of the side which also featured Meg Radford, Hannah Magor and Charlotte Layton who also dominated the bowling statistics.
The Riverside spinner won the women's first grade bowling average and aggregate with 25 wickets at 7.64.
Wednesday's awards night at Bellerive Oval also saw New Town's Mitchell Owen win the Emerson Rodwell Medal and North Hobart's Naomi Stalenberg named the Kim Fazackerley Medallist.
Former Mowbray spinner Jarrod Freeman, now with Lindisfarne, was joint third in the player of the year poling and made the team of the year.
Owen led the men's first grade batting stats with 882 runs although former Test captain Tim Paine (University) claimed the highest average of 95.25.
