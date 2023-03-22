The Examiner
Brereton Jones been convicted for evading police four times before

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 23 2023 - 2:00am
A disqualified driver with a record of evading police allegedly drove at speeds of up to 120 kmh when he allegedly evaded police in Mowbray in February.

