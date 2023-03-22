A disqualified driver with a record of evading police allegedly drove at speeds of up to 120 kmh when he allegedly evaded police in Mowbray in February.
Brereton James Jones, 24, pleaded not guilty to evading police while being a disqualified driver, disqualified driving, reckless driving, possession of ammunition when not the holder of a firearms licence, trespass, breach of family violence order, and possession of a controlled drug and an ice pipe on February 22.
Police allege Mr Jones drove on Cook crescent, Hargrave crescent, Egan street, Walker avenue and Conway streets at a speed of 100kmh.
They allege that at the corner of Derby and Conway streets he failed to give way at a roundabout and drove straight through the middle of the roundabout.
He allegedly failed to avoid an accident in Goderich street because he failed to keep a proper lookout.
The next day he allegedly ran from police and hid briefly in an address in Hillside crescent before being taken into custody.
Jones has been jailed four times in the past for evading police including in 2013, 2015, 2020 and 2021.
In 2019 he was paroled while serving a 4 year and 4 month jail sentence for aggravated burglary, assault, burglary, stealing, aggravated armed robbery, motor vehicle stealing, contempt of court and a parole revocation.
Jones made an unsuccessful application for bail in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Monday.
Magistrate Evan Hughes adjourned the latest complaints until April 6, 2023.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
